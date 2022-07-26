Kartik Aaryan reveals he would never do ‘bad mouth and spread rumours’ in relationship

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood.

His most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, shattered numerous Box Office records.

Kartik dated his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik was asked ‘one thing he would never do in a relationship’. After taking a pause, the actor said, “bad mouth and spread rumours”. For those unaware, recently, Karan Johar revealed in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan that Kartik dated his Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Sara Ali Khan.

Sara and Janhvi Kapoor featured in the second episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 in which she took potshots at her ex, most likely Kartik. When Karan asked Sara Ali Khan why her ex is her ex, she said, “Because he’s everybody’s ex.”

Kartik is now filming his forthcoming movie Shehzada for his career. The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also has Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Alongside Alaya F., he will also star in “Freddy,” a romantic thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh. In addition, Kartik has “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” in his repertoire. The movie will be made under the auspices of Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kartik and Hansal Mehta will work together on the social drama “Captain India.”