Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan shares BTS click from his next song in Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan shares BTS click from his next song in Shehzada

Articles
Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan shares BTS click from his next song in Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan reveals he would never do ‘bad mouth and spread rumours’ in relationship

Advertisement
  • Kartik Aaryan is next going to be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, alongside Kriti Sanon.
  • The film releases on 10th February, 2022.
  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie this year, is doing well.
Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is next going to be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film releases on 10th February, 2022.

Since the outset, Kartik Aaryan has consistently produced enjoyable films as a recognised A-list actor. He is feeling good since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie this year, is doing well.

The movie was a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which was also a hit when it was released.

The ailing exhibition industry, which was struggling following the pandemic, has gained new life thanks to the popularity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Currently, the actor is completing the final schedule of his movie Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan, in his latest Instagram post, shared with his followers that he is shooting for a song with Ganesh Acharya. He captioned the post as, “First song with Master Ji. Actually, Master G – G for Genius. Something very different from what I have done till date. Wait for it. @ganeshacharya #Shehzada #RohitDhawan.” In the photo that he shared, the actor and the dance choreographer were standing in front of more than a couple dozen background dancers, who dressed as nurses, doctors and music band instrumentalists. Kartik looked dashing in his checks shirt while Ganesh Acharya looked great in his white shirt. As the post suggests, it is a song from Kartik Aaryan’s next film Shehzada and we can be absolutely sure that the song is going to be a grand celebration.

Also Read

Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in Jjust Music’s ‘Mashooka’
Rakul Preet Singh to be seen in Jjust Music’s ‘Mashooka’

Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music to deliver another blockbuster number with 'Mashooka'. Asees...

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Advertisement

The actor from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has a bunch of upcoming movies. He will soon be seen with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan’s next movie Shehzada.

Also Read

Farhan Akhtar on Indian representation in Hollywood
Farhan Akhtar on Indian representation in Hollywood

Farhan Akhtar recently had his international acting debut with Ms. Marvel. Filmmaker...

It is a remake of the popular Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo starring Allu Arjun. In addition to Shehzada, he is starring in Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy, Hansal Mehta’s Captain India, a period romance drama produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons, and an action movie based on real events starring Kabir Khan.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Meghan criticized for bullying family for money
Prince Harry and Meghan criticized for bullying family for money
Susan Lucci can't imagine dating after her hubby Helmut Huber's death
Susan Lucci can't imagine dating after her hubby Helmut Huber's death
Prince William visited Princess Diana's crime scene tunnel
Prince William visited Princess Diana's crime scene tunnel
Zainab Shabbir looks captivating in mayoon outfit
Zainab Shabbir looks captivating in mayoon outfit
Katrina Kaif Ibiza holiday pics with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked
Katrina Kaif Ibiza holiday pics with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Hiba Bukhari leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story