  Kartik Aaryan shares heartfelt post with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team from Europe trip
Kartik Aaryan shares heartfelt post with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team from Europe trip

Kartik Aaryan shares heartfelt post with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team from Europe trip

Kartik Aaryan shares heartfelt post with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team from Europe trip

Kartik Aaryan shares heartfelt post with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team from Europe trip

Kartik Aaryan is one of the Bollywood actors with the most skill. He made his first movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, in 2011. Since then, he has made a name for himself with a number of big hits. Kartik Aaryan recently took a trip to Europe with the rest of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast. During his vacation, he hopped from one street to another and went out with his team until the early morning hours. He took a vacation in Europe to celebrate how well Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did at the box office. Just on Tuesday, he posted some more photos from his trip, and now we want to go to Europe too!

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared numerous wholesome picture with his team. Some of them panoramic shots of the whole team together, laughing and having a gala time with each other. The sunset behind them was magnificent as well. Kartik was all smiles in the pictures. Along with the pictures, he penned down a cute caption. He wrote, “From fun sets to sunsets #Team.” Of course, the post gained a lot of attention and fans showered it with love and compliments.

