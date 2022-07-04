Kartik Aaryan wants to do a rom-com film

Advertisement
Articles
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Kartik revealed the name of the actress with whom he would like to do a romantic film and it is none other than the ever-so-gorgeous Deepika Padukone. In the interview, the actor further said, “I hope it’s a rom-com. It would be awesome to romance and serenade one of the most beautiful women in the world.”

Speaking about his professional career, Kartik is currently working for Shehzada. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik Aryan will be next seen in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.

 

 

