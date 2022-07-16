Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood. He got his start in 2011 with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and since then he hasn’t looked back. Kartik is a well-known actor, but he is also known for his witty sense of humour in real life. His witty side comes out in his funny Instagram captions and posts. The 31-year-old actor also loves his dog Katori, and he often posts pictures and videos of him on social media for his fans to see.

Speaking of which, the Luka Chuppi actor took to his Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Katori in which both of them are seen looking at each other and smiling with too much love. While Katori, as usual looked super cute, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a blue suit which he paired with a white shirt and a multi-coloured tie.

After the resounding success of his last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor went on a Europe trip with close friends and associates. The actor planned the trip with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. The team included the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav among others.

Kartik is filming Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan directed the adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which stars Kriti Sanon. He’ll also appear in ‘Freddy’ alongside Alaya F. Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures will produce the film. Kartik will also star in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’