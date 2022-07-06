Kartik Aryan shares a stylish PIC as he vacays in Europe with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the film has minted over 230 crores worldwide at the box office alone. Not only this, the film has also been raging at the OTT platform. Meanwhile, to celebrate the success of the film, the actor planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Speaking of which, the 31-year-old actor just posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption “Somewhere in Europe.” In the picture, Kartik is standing on a bridge over water and striking a pose for the camera. He wore a T-shirt with a lot of different colours with jeans and black boots. But earlier, the actor from the movie Luka Chuppi had shared a picture of him and his friends where they were all wearing backpacks. The actor wrote, “Euro Trip starts..” when he shared the post.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Rohit Dhawan directorial ‘Shehzada’, a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will also star in Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.