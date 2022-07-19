Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill” reached on huge milestone

The song has surpassed 100 million views on social media.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is rapidly approaching 200 million.

Fans have already adopted the song as their anthem.

Kate Bush’s song “Running Up That Hill” has already reached a significant milestone on social media. Stranger Things included that music and deserve a large portion of the credit for this accomplishment.

Stranger Things Season 4 has introduced and reminded everyone of Kate Bush and her renowned musical legacy. Running Up That Hill has returned to our playlist and has now achieved a big feat.

Running Up That Hill has surpassed 100 million views on social media and is rapidly approaching 200 million. The song has made a reappearance, and people are suddenly obsessed with it. With a large number of new admirers banging on it, it appears that the song will continue to thrive in the following days. Meanwhile, Stranger Things fans have already adopted the song as their anthem and given the song’s growing popularity.

The creators of Stranger Things have previously commented about the upcoming season. In a conversation with Collider about Season 5, Matt Duffer of the Duffer Brothers noted, “It depends who you ask. That’s what we’re still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it’s going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here’s the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised.”

“It’s just the balance of, ‘Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?’ I’m sure we’ll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried,” Stranger Things co-creator Eleven said.

