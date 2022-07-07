Kate Garraway gave an update on her husband Derek Draper at the TRIC Awards.

She revealed he is back in hospital, but she didn’t give a reason for his re-hospitalisation.

The former political aide has been battling Covid-19 for more than a year.

Advertisement

Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek Draper, as he is back in hospital after his battle with Covid-19.

The Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway delivered an update on her other half, who has had serious long-term impacts and health issues since contracting Covid back in March 2020, when she made an appearance at the TRIC Awards today.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton bring dog to polo match

He had returned to the hospital, Kate stated, but she didn’t say why.

Kate Garraway stated:”He’s OK, he’s back in hospital actually, so that’s a development. There we are.”

Derek battled Covid-19 and later complications from the deadly virus for more than a year in the hospital.

Advertisement

Derek, a former political aide for Labour, was hospitalised and placed into an induced coma after contracting the coronavirus in March 2020.

Despite overcoming the infection, he had a number of health issues, including holes in his heart, clots in his lungs, and diabetes.

In April 2021, Derek made his way back home to be with his wife Kate and their two children, Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12, after spending more than a year in the hospital.

Two documentaries, Finding Derek and Caring for Derek, examined Derek’s health journey and how it affected his family.

The official political advisor nevertheless needed round-the-clock attention at home. Throughout the trying time, Kate has remained by her husband’s side and has shared updates about him.

Earlier this week, Kate disclosed that her husband had misplaced his medical supplies in a taxi.

Advertisement

She tweeted an urgent appeal to try and get his medication back as she wrote: “@BC_Lostproperty help!! Have just brought derek home in a mobility black cab from hospital for a weekend visit -& have left a case with all his meds and kit in the front! The driver recognised me but may not know it’s there – please look & get in touch – need urgently!!”

Read more: Johnny Depp donates to charity after selling NFT

Kate later revealed the case had been returned and praised the driver for his help.

Kate Garraway said: “It’s been returned! Thanks to all who reached out – the message got to driver lovely Robert who has returned it – phew and thanks to all. #happysundayeveryone”.