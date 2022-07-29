Kate Middleton calls Prince Louis ‘my baby’ but says he’s a ‘proper boy’

Advertisement
Articles
  • Kate Middleton was at the Little Village hub in Brent.
  • Prince Louis made a sensation last month during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
  • He has his first public speaking engagement under his credit and has mastered his royal wave.
Kate Middleton finds it difficult to comprehend that her smallest child has grown into a “decent boy.”

The Duchess of Cambridge was enchanted by a baby sleeping in a stroller while she was at the Little Village hub in Brent, which is a member of London’s largest baby bank network. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are three of the royal family’s children. Their mother made a comment about how her own children have grown.

“I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now,” Kate said of her son.

Prince Louis is coming to the age where he can interact with the public, just as Prince George and Princess Charlotte are learning the royal ropes by accompanying their parents to family functions and public appearances. Prince Louis made a sensation last month when he joined the royals during the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations, honouring Queen Elizabeth’s historic 70 years on the throne. He also has his first public speaking engagement under his credit and has mastered his royal wave.

Louis waved heartily to the crowds and even demonstrated his salute as he rode in the Trooping the Colour carriage with his older siblings. Prince Louis sweetly shielded his ears as the family sat on the Buckingham Palace balcony and watched the planes fly by.

