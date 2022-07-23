Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s ex, jokes that she has “always loved coke.”

Kate Moss, the new creative director of Diet Coke, appeared to recall her wild party days when she recently joked about ‘loving coke.’

The 48-year-old model, who was controversially involved in taking drugs during a party in 2005, told an audience celebrating the brand’s 40th anniversary that she has “always loved coke.”

Moss completed her glam look with a thick waist belt, signature red lipstick, and slicked-back hair, dressed in a leopard print shirt and high-waisted black trousers.

Moss was fired from several modelling jobs in 2005 after being photographed allegedly doing cocaine on a night out with then-boyfriend Pete Doherty.

Moss recently made headlines when she was called as a witness in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss testified via video call during the trial, denying Heard’s claim that Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during their on-again, off-again relationship in the 1990s.