Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s ex, jokes that she has “always loved coke.”
Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s ex, jokes that she has “always loved coke.”

Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s ex, jokes that she has “always loved coke.”

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s ex, jokes that she has “always loved coke.”

Kate Moss, Johnny Depp’s ex, jokes that she has “always loved coke.”

Advertisement

Kate Moss, the new creative director of Diet Coke, appeared to recall her wild party days when she recently joked about ‘loving coke.’

The 48-year-old model, who was controversially involved in taking drugs during a party in 2005, told an audience celebrating the brand’s 40th anniversary that she has “always loved coke.”

Also Read

Kate Moss appeared on the Platinum Jubilee bus in the 1990s for THIS reason
Kate Moss appeared on the Platinum Jubilee bus in the 1990s for THIS reason

Kate Moss would love to receive an OBE for her contributions to...

Moss completed her glam look with a thick waist belt, signature red lipstick, and slicked-back hair, dressed in a leopard print shirt and high-waisted black trousers.

Moss was fired from several modelling jobs in 2005 after being photographed allegedly doing cocaine on a night out with then-boyfriend Pete Doherty.

Advertisement

Moss recently made headlines when she was called as a witness in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Also Read

Was Kate Moss’ testimony in the Depp-Heard trial ‘deep faked’?
Was Kate Moss’ testimony in the Depp-Heard trial ‘deep faked’?

Kate Moss' evidence in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawsuit is causing...

Moss testified via video call during the trial, denying Heard’s claim that Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs during their on-again, off-again relationship in the 1990s.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry called out for 'bullying' royal family
Prince Harry called out for 'bullying' royal family
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story