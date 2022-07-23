Advertisement
  Kate Moss says she 'had to say the truth' after testimony in Depp-Heard trial
Kate Moss says she ‘had to say the truth’ after testimony in Depp-Heard trial

Articles
  • Kate Moss gave key testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard.
  • She refuted “rumours” that her ex-partner had pushed her down stairs.
  • The 48-year-old said she felt she ‘had to say that truth’.
Kate Moss insists she felt she “had to say that truth” in defence of her ex-partner Johnny Depp during his recent libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Immediately following her brief testimony in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard in May, Moss, 48, refuted “rumours” that her ex-partner, 59, had shoved her down the stairs.

She described an event at the GoldenEye resort in Jamaica where Depp hurried to help her after she damaged her back after falling down a set of stairs.

After a jury determined that Heard’s 2018 essay in the Washington Post, in which she acknowledged being a victim of domestic violence, defamed Depp, he won the battle with Heard last month.

Heard generated “rumours” about being pushed down the stairs early in the trial, and Moss’ testimony was crucial in refuting those claims.

Speaking on Radio, Moss said: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

Between 1994 and 1998, Moss, a celebrity in the 1990s, dated the actor from Hollywood.

Moss gave testimony during the trial in May, appearing via videolink in the Virginia courthouse.

Little more than two minutes into her testimony, Moss asserted that Depp had not “pushed, kicked, or threw me” down any stairs when they were together.

Speaking from Gloucestershire via video link during the trial, Moss said: “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm.

“As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me.

“(Depp) came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Depp and Heard are both contesting portions of the judgement that determined they had slandered one another in the years following the dissolution of their marriage.

Moss talked supporting her friend, Spanish fashion designer John Galliano, who was found guilty of racial harassment in 2011 and sentenced to a total of 6,000 Euros in suspended fines, in a rare interview with presenter Lauren Laverne.

She said: “I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice.

“I know that John Galliano is not a bad person – he had an alcohol problem and people turn.

“People aren’t themselves when they drink and they say things that they would never say if they were sober.”

