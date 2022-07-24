Kathy Hilton ‘repeatedly apologized’ to sister after igniting a feud

After starting a fight, Kathy Hilton “repeatedly apologized” to her sister Kyle Richards.

The 63-year-old reality star has said she is in a “better place” with Kyle after she admitted to saying some terrible things about her younger sister to their ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Rinna off-camera.

Speaking on E! News Daily Pop, Kathy said: “I said some things about Kyle that I should not have said. It was how I was feeling. I never said anything about Lisa. I said them to Lisa and it was off camera. I think she just was unhappy that I said anything. And that’s her business. I have to take responsibility. I was frustrated. I should not have said anything. And I did apologize and apologize. Thankfully, I’m now in a better place with Kyle.”

Also Read Britney Spears asked Paris Hilton for wedding advice before getting married Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos and Donatella Versace attended the wedding. Her children...

The drama surrounding Kathy’s cruel remarks will be included in the 12th season of the popular Bravo reality series. Kathy is the mother of Paris, Nicki, Barron, and Conrad with her husband Richard Hilton.

Advertisement

In the trailer, Kyle appeared upset as co-star Lisa Rinna told Kathy: “You said something about this beautiful sister of yours. I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it.”

Through tears, Kyle said: “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?”

News of Kathy’s alleged apologies come just days after Kyle admitted it was “difficult” to work alongside her family on the show.

She said: “It’s very difficult. When my sister Kim was on, it was great, and then it was awful. It was one of the worst times on the show for me ever. With Kathy, I was like, ‘It’s gonna be great, we’re gonna have fun.’ And we really did last season. And of course, something happened