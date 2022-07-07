Katie Price and Peter Andre’s clashes over Princess’ makeup

The 15-year-old received criticism for wearing a full face of makeup to the event.

Katie Price and Peter Andre have never seen eye to eye after their split, but one constant issue of contention is their daughter’s love of make-up.

Princess Andre, who turned 15 last week, lashed out at detractors after receiving criticism for wearing makeup to her aunt Sophie’s wedding. The youngster attended the family event as a bridesmaid wearing a navy blue gown, but not everyone admired her beautiful makeover.

Princess received a flood of comments declaring she was a “natural beauty” after sharing a wedding photo on social media. She didn’t need a full face of makeup, according to some, and she shouldn’t strive to imitate her mother, according to others.

The remarks didn’t go unnoticed with Princess, who responded: “All these comments about makeup. It was a wedding. But I do appreciate the people being nice.”

Katie Price and Peter have been very open about their conflicting opinions over Princess’ beauty regimen, and even Peter’s older brother Junior got involved in the arguments. When his ex-wife posted a photo of a young Princess wearing heavy makeup and having her naturally curly hair straightened in 2010, Peter attacked his ex-wife.

“It’s a young girl with false eyelashes, full makeup for the whole world to see. To be honest I’m disgusted with it – I don’t want to see that,” he said at the time.

Princess was just eight years old when Katie posted pictures of her wearing a lot of makeup in December 2015, and as a result, she received a lot of backlash. After getting criticism, the reality TV personality aired a video of Princess explaining that it was her decision after sharing pictures of herself and Princess in similar outfits.

“By the way, I wanna do my makeup. Not my mum, I do,” said Princess. “And anyway, it’s none of your beeswax, so oosh!”

The following month, Katie confessed she was wrong to post the snaps of the right-year-old with a full face of make-up during an appearance on Loose Women. “You’re all right. I’m in the wrong,” she told the rest of the panel. “To me that’s innocent because she’s copying her mum.

“But so many people said to me ‘Oh my god Katie, think about paedophiles. And I thought ‘Oh yeah, you’re right’. When you say it, I can see it.”

Katie Price acknowledged when questioned about Princess’ father’s strong opinions: “He did after the video. He said she doesn’t speak like that. And I said ‘Yeah, you’re right’.” A few months later, on a special Loose Women programme where the panel brought their kids in, Katie was confronted live by her kids.

Katie Price sat awkwardly as Princess said she liked wearing makeup “for fun” and “not for everyone else to see it”. While Junior also got involved, savagely saying: “If I had a daughter my age I wouldn’t let her post it on social media. I’d let her have little kid makeup but not in public.”

Red-faced Katie then used some provocative questions to get Princess to admit that she enjoyed applying makeup. Junior then reprimanded his mother for publishing pictures of Princess online, to which she replied that her daughter “wanted her to.”

Older than he looks, Junior added: : “When you put it on social media, there’s lots of people like paedophiles. It worries me because I don’t want to lose my sister.”

As Princess has gotten older, Katie has maintained her stance on the makeup issue and even disclosed she keeps her makeup in Princess’ bedroom.

She previously said: “If she wants to put make-up on then let her. She absolutely loves it. She is 13, she worries about what her dad says. She has got a mum like me, of course she is going to put heels on and make up on and stuff like that.

“Every dad out there dreads the moment their daughters get to be teenagers. I keep my makeup in Princess’ room because she uses it anyway. She is always wearing my clothes.”

Princess appeared to the Pride of Britain Awards the year before with her father, brother, and stepmother Emily and looked just stunning. Peter quipped that he wouldn’t be allowed Princess to appear this glam again as he walked the red carpet with his oldest kids.

“This is Princess’ first red carpet. It’s also the first and last time she’ll ever be glammed up,” he told He later took to social media to share a close-up picture of Princess, calling her “beautiful”.