Katie Price quits social media with cryptic message to fans

Katie Price takes time off from social media for ‘personal reasons’.

Former glamour model is currently on vacation in Thailand with Carl Woods.

Rumoured to have postponed this weekend’s cosmetics masterclass.

Katie Price has told her fans she is taking some time away from social media due to personal reasons.

Just hours after it was rumoured that she had cancelled her upcoming cosmetics masterclass, the former glamour model shocked admirers on Instagram on Thursday.

Katie posted a message with her 2.7 million Instagram followers on both her main Instagram page and her Instagram Stories while she and Carl Woods are on vacation in Thailand.

“I will be coming off all social media for a period of time,” the cryptic message reads.

“I need to take time off for personal reasons.

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me XXX”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie, who was recently seen trying on wedding gowns, disabled the comments section of the article, so her fans were unable to leave comments or express well wishes.

The former beauty model has vowed to keep quiet on social media while she postpones this weekend’s makeup workshop in England.

The location where the 43-year-old mother of five was scheduled to hold her most recent cosmetics lesson this weekend announced on social media on Wednesday that the event had been postponed and that they were awaiting word from Katie’s team for more details.

“We have received notice that the Katie Price MakeUp event scheduled for Sunday 10th July has been postponed,” The Tanning Beauty Lounge Saltash explained to their Facebook followers.

“As we are only the location where the event is being held, this is completely out of our control. We are unable to confirm when the new date will be, we are waiting on word for the event organisers.”

They added: “Once we have heard from Katie’s team, we will pop up a little update on our Facebook page.

“Just a little reminder that the event is not organised or being ran by us, we are just the venue, and have no say over the event details whatsoever.”

When Katie tried on a variety of eye-catching white wedding gowns on her trip to Thailand with Carl earlier this week, she gave the clearest indication yet that her fourth wedding will taking place very soon.

Just weeks after witnessing her sister Sophie Price get married, the former glamour model modelled a variety of bridal gowns during her most recent holiday in what appears to be preparation for her future wedding to the former Love Island contestant.

The 44-year-old reality TV personality and her 33-year-old boyfriend have previously hinted that they had set a wedding date, but it appears the happy couple may be getting hitched in secret while on their second trip to Thailand this year.

Katie, the bride-to-be, chose an unusual holiday activity earlier this week – trying on a variety of distinctive bridal gowns – as they bask in the sun in the Southeast Asian nation.

Just 10 months after beginning a courtship with Katie in 2020 after being met by mutual acquaintances, Carl proposed to her in April 2021.

The couple has made no secret of their desire to create a family, and Katie is reportedly preparing to begin IVF treatment because she is “desperate” to have a sixth child.

While Carl has never fathered a kid, he has a great desire to do so soon. Katie is the mother of five children from prior partnerships.

A source told earlier this month: “Carl really hopes to be a father in the near future.

“These last few years have been a really challenging period in all angles of Carl’s life, but at this very moment his biggest desire is to become a father.”