Katrina Kaif loves Deepika Padukone’s Cannes 2022 look

  • Katrina Kaif praises Deepika Padukone’s looks in Vogue India interview.
  • Recently attended Cannes Film Festival and her looks were talked about everywhere.
  • She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Katrina Kaif praises Deepika Padukone’s looks in Vogue India interview. Deepika Padukone is quite possibly of the most dazzling entertainer in Bollywood and there is no denying this reality.

She frequently makes heads turn with her style game and in the as of late held Cannes Film Festival. Her looks were discussed all over and fans adored it.

Virtual entertainment couldn’t quit spouting about her looks. Indeed, there is one more name that gets added to this rundown and that is Katrina Kaif.

In a new meeting, she was commending Deepika’s looks.

In a fast fire round with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif was posed a ton of inquiries in regards to her cosmetics routine and her top choices.

In a similar meeting, she was likewise gotten some information about a new big name look that left her paralyzed and without squandering a moment, Katrina joked “Deepika at Cannes.”

Praising her looks further, the Rajneeti entertainer uncovered, “I figure she did a few truly dazzling looks.”

As of late, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stood out as truly newsworthy after the reports of them getting demise dangers emerged. Police came right into it right away and the one who gave demise dangers was captured.

Katrina Kaif has a ton of energizing tasks in her kitty. She will next be found in Phone Bhoot close by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

She has Tiger 3 close by Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi and Merry Christmas close by Vijay Sethupathi.

Deepika Padukone’s serious look from Pathaan was delivered as of late, She will be seen close by Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

