Katrina Kaif went to the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal and a few of their best friends.

She showed a few pictures from her trip and some sneak peeks from her fun birthday party.

Katrina can’t stop smiling in these photos of her posing for the camera.

Katrina Kaif is one of the actresses in Bollywood who people love the most. To celebrate her birthday, the actress went to the Maldives with her husband Vicky Kaushal and a few of their best friends. She showed a few pictures from her trip and some sneak peeks from her fun birthday party. Katrina seems to miss the fun time she had there, even though the squad is back. Katrina didn’t want to disappoint her fans, so she put up two brand-new photos from the Maldives on social media today.

In the pictures, Katrina is wearing a black-and-white checkered dress with a deep V-neck. The dress has spaghetti straps and a wide bottom. Katrina can’t stop smiling in these photos of her posing for the camera. Her smile shows that she had a great time. Even without makeup, the actress looked as beautiful as ever. The trees and clear sky make the perfect background for Katrina. Katrina wrote in the caption, “Such an amazing time.”

In the group were her husband Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari and his wife Angira, Ileana D’Cruz, and Katrina’s siblings Isabelle Laurent Michel and Sebastian Laurent Michel.

In the meantime, Katrina is looking forward to the November 4 release of Phone Bhoot, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also be working with Salman Khan again in the much-anticipated film Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi will also play the main role in the movie. Katrina will also be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati.

