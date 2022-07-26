Kaye Adams congratulates Stacey Solomon after her wedding to Joe Swash

Kaye Adams congratulates Stacey Solomon after her wedding to Joe Swash.

The celebrity gave up social media over the weekend to concentrate on the wedding.

Stacey had been showing her wedding preparations to her followers

Advertisement

Kaye Adams congratulated her Loose Women co-star Stacey Solomon after her wedding with Joe Swash.

When wishing her co-star a “big congratulations” after she got married at Pickle Cottage, Kaye Adams launched the ITV show on Monday. Finally, they got married yesterday at their Essex home, according to Loose Women’s Kaye.

“I really hope the two of you had the best day.

To be really honest, I can’t imagine you sitting and watching us the day after your wedding.

The panel gushed over Stacey’s beautiful blonde hair and Coleen Nolan expressed her eagerness to view the images.

After exchanging vows in their backyard, the 32-year-old, who is now known as Stacey Solomon-Swash, celebrated with relatives and friends inside a sizable tent.

Advertisement

Stacey has not yet used her 5.3 million Instagram followers to share the news of her marriage to Joe, 40.

The celebrity gave up social media over the weekend to concentrate on the wedding.

In the £1.2 million Pickle Cottage home she lives with Joe and their children, she posted a photo taken in the bathroom.

In a message on Instagram, she stated: “I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your thoughtful well wishes and wonderful messages.

“I appreciate all of your suggestions and counsel.

One piece of advise that each of you gave me was to savour every moment since it will pass quickly.



Advertisement

Added her: “Therefore, I’m going to put my phone away for a few days and make sure to enjoy every moment.

“The planning, the preparation, the day, and the cleanup.”

She declared: “You all have my undying affection. I appreciate your generosity always.”

Stacey had been showing her wedding preparations to her followers, which included her transformation from a redhead to a caramel blonde.

She also showed off some of the adorable handcrafted details she had produced, such signs and a pergola covered in flowers.

Also Read Stacey Solomon reveals her wedding was not legal with Joe Swash Stacey Solomon reveals her wedding was not legal with Joe Swash. She...