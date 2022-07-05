Advertisement
Kaylee Gambadoro, the fiancée of Clint Frazier, provides an inside peek at the bachelorette celebration

Advertisement

The bride-to-be can be seen in the video relaxing in the pool on a flamingo-shaped raft while donning a white bikini. Gambadoro changes out of her swimsuit and into a blue two-piece costume as she pops champagne in the following scene.

The date of Gambadoro and Frazier’s wedding is still a mystery, but they have had a lot of life-altering experiences in the last 12 months.

In November, the Yankees released Frazier, who had been selected with the fifth overall choice in the 2013 MLB Draft. A month later, he agreed to a one-year contract with the Cubs.

Frazier, a 27-year-old athlete, accepted the team’s offer to transfer him to its Triple-A affiliate after the Cubs designated him for assignment in June. There, he disclosed that he would henceforth use his middle name, Jackson.

By summarising her response in a meme, Gambadoro had some fun with the name change on social media.

Gambadoro captioned an animation showing two Spider-Men pointing at each other, identifying one as “Clint” and the other as “Jackson,” “Me logging onto twitter trying to decide who I’m engaged to.”

Gambadoro has supported Frazier’s new era with the Cubs throughout the entire campaign, including his first victory with the team back in April.

