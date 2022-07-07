Keanu Reeves says he owned the 75-year-old man character when he played ‘John Wick’

Keanu Reeves is being hailed as a “gentleman” for his response to a young fan’s questions.

The actor was traveling from London to New York on July 4.

The dialogue between the two has reportedly been shared over 21,000 times.

Advertisement

Keanu Reeves nice-guy antics have the internet abuzz again this week after the Matrix star was captured in a sweet exchange with a young fan at an airport.

The sweetest and most patient man in Hollywood may well be Keanu Reeves.

Read more: Katie Price and Peter Andre’s clashes over Princess’ makeup

For his response to a young fan’s probing questions during a journey from London to New York on July 4, the actor is being hailed as a “class act.”

TV producer Andrew Kimmel tweeted the dialogue, which has reportedly been shared over 21,000 times, after he recorded it.

According to Kimmel, the 57-year-old “happily” answered the small boy’s “rapid-fire questions.”

Advertisement

Especially after an international flight, the man “could not have been nicer,” Kimmel remarked.

The Matrix actor claimed to Kimmel that he was in London filming a documentary and that he attended the Grand Prix. He said that while he doesn’t personally drive Formula 1 cars, he does ride a motorcycle.

Additionally, he stated that he would be visiting New York to see a Broadway production (“American Buffalo! Mamet!”) and lodging in Midtown.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C Advertisement — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

“By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him,” Kimmel said.

“Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favourite?”

In the past, during what some have dubbed a “Keanussance,” Reeves gained notoriety for being a “gentleman”

“I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives,” Kimmel shared. “We need more Keanus!”

Advertisement

A devoted family friend of Keanu’s commented about the actor’s renown kindness at the beginning of this year.

Read more: Chris Evans to feature with Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers

The actor, who revealed he’s “somewhat embarrassed” by how much money he’s made from his films, has made it his mission to share his wealth, according to the source.

The family acquaintance remarked, “Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know.”