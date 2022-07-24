Keanu Reeves is all set to ‘kill everyone’ in new John Wick 4 teaser

Keanu Reeves is prepared to “kill everyone” in John Wick 4 teaser.

The actor appeared during the convention’s Friday Directors.

A New John Wick 4 teaser video dropped on the second day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and Keanu Reeves is prepared to “kill everyone.”

Advertisement

The actor appeared during the convention’s Friday Directors on Directing session when he presented a sneak peek and movie trailer.

John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was part of the panel, before Reeves arrived, saying: “Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here.”

Also Read Keanu Reeves returns in John Wick 4 to thrill fans with his action The first official trailer for John Wick 4 has just dropped, and...

As the title hero assassin, played by Reeves, seeks revenge from those who have wronged him, the series of violent John Wick movies recounts his adventures.

The movie is set mostly in Japan, America, Paris, Berlin, and Jordan, according to Stahelski and Reeves.

“No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

After a series of well-choreographed action scenes, some taking place in France, and cuts to a bloodied punching post, Lawrence Fishburne asks: “You ready John?”

“Yeah,” Reeves replies.