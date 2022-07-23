Keanu Reeves returns in John Wick 4 to thrill fans with his action

The first official trailer for John Wick 4 has just dropped, and Keanu Reeves is back to enthrall fans with his action.

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick, preparing fans for an action-packed treat.

Moviegoers are overjoyed to see their favorite actor return in the iconic all-black suit.

It had car chases, gun battles, and sword fights, all of which were made even more special by the fact that Keanu Reeves most likely performed those incredible stunts himself.

One person stated that they had been “waiting for this movie since 2019,” referring to the release of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum.

Another person stated, ‘The John Wick franchise is one I’d watch even if it reaches an absurd number of sequels,’ which is good news for them given that a fifth film is already in the works.

Others agreed that the films “keep getting better and better with each film,” as the actors and crew hone their craft to even higher levels of perfection.

The John Wick films have been dubbed the “best action franchise ever” by some. More fans are excited to see familiar faces like Laurence Fishburne return alongside Reeves, and there’s also a lot of love for Donnie Yen.