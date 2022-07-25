Advertisement
Keke Palmer responds to Zendaya's comparison regarding colorism





Keke Palmer responds to Zendaya’s comparison regarding colorism

  • Keke Palmer recently criticized online users for equating her career with Zendaya’s.
  • On Saturday, a fan took to Twitter to express her opinions about Hollywood’s colorism problem and why she thought Keke hadn’t attained “mainstream popularity” like the Dune star.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers.

This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

On Sunday, the Nope star responded,

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway.”

The Alice actress continued,

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far; I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

“I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer,”

she asserted.

