Kendall Jenner flaunts her enviable physique in a tiny yellow top

Edition: English
Edition: English

The gold-accented bathroom of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner raised the temperature on Wednesday by sharing new bikini-clad photos.

The 26-year-old “Kardashian” star took to Instagram and posted two eye-catching photos in a yellow string tiny top to show off her incredible physique.

Kendall looked stunning as she added a subtle layer to her look with an orange toned cropped cardigan. It had quarter sleeves and the front was unbuttoned.

The supermodel’s post received a lot of likes and hearts from fans.

Kendall previously shared a slideshow, beginning with a photo of herself sunbathing, and eagle-eyed fans noticed professional basketball player Devin Booker “liked” her post amid reports that the couple had split after two years together.

