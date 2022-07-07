Kendall Jenner flaunts her enviable physique in a tiny yellow top

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker focusing on their careers amid breakup
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits after two years....
Kendall Jenner raised the temperature on Wednesday by sharing new bikini-clad photos.
The 26-year-old “Kardashian” star took to Instagram and posted two eye-catching photos in a yellow string tiny top to show off her incredible physique.
Kendall looked stunning as she added a subtle layer to her look with an orange toned cropped cardigan. It had quarter sleeves and the front was unbuttoned.
The supermodel’s post received a lot of likes and hearts from fans.
Kendall previously shared a slideshow, beginning with a photo of herself sunbathing, and eagle-eyed fans noticed professional basketball player Devin Booker “liked” her post amid reports that the couple had split after two years together.
