Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety

Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety

Articles
Advertisement
Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety

Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety

Advertisement
  • Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety.
  • She Informed her mother that she “didn’t want to be here any more,”
  • The celebrity addressed her own child’s difficulties.
Advertisement

Kerry Katona has spoken candidly about the anxiety that her daughter Heidi struggles with. Informing her mother that she “didn’t want to be here any more,” the 15-year-old girl.

Kerry, 41, who has the teen with her ex-husband Mark Croft, revealed all in her most recent New!

The mother of five made reference to Penelope McGuiness, who informed her parents that she didn’t want to live during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebrity addressed her own child’s difficulties. “I don’t think the epidemic had that much of an impact on my children in that regard,” Kerry wrote. “However, Heidi suffers from nervousness and a general lack of self-confidence.”

And she has reached a stage where she has spoken in that manner. “She once sat on her bed and told me she didn’t want to be here any more.”

“It destroyed my heart and I cried my eyes out,” she continued.

Advertisement

With Mark, whom Kerry was married to from 2007 to 2011, they had a sister named Heidi and a brother named Maxwell, 14.

The singer for Atomic Kitten is also a mother to Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, both from her first marriage to Brian McFadden.

Dylan-Jorge is Kerry’s youngest kid, whom she has with her ex-husband George Kay. Kerry has previously spoken up about Heidi’s difficulties.

She admitted last year that the teen had to be removed from school due to bullying. Kerry took decisive action and enrolled her at the same private school that their siblings Molly, Lilly, and DJ attend.

Kerry stated in a article: “At the end of the school year, just before vacation, Heidi had a lot of difficulty. She was ostracized.

“She had to say goodbye to a lot of pals because we also moved. Her age, 14, is a challenging one. She was depressed since everything in life seemed bad. I thought she had lost her charisma.

Advertisement

“But after a week at her new school, she already appears so happy. I’m thrilled to see that spark in her face once more.”

Also Read

Kerry Katona fans spot ‘Katie Price’s face’ in her brand new lion tattoo
Kerry Katona fans spot ‘Katie Price’s face’ in her brand new lion tattoo

Tattoo shows a split face, with the right side being a lion...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story