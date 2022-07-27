Kerry Katona opens up about daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety.

She Informed her mother that she “didn’t want to be here any more,”

The celebrity addressed her own child’s difficulties.

Advertisement

Kerry Katona has spoken candidly about the anxiety that her daughter Heidi struggles with. Informing her mother that she “didn’t want to be here any more,” the 15-year-old girl.

Kerry, 41, who has the teen with her ex-husband Mark Croft, revealed all in her most recent New!

The mother of five made reference to Penelope McGuiness, who informed her parents that she didn’t want to live during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebrity addressed her own child’s difficulties. “I don’t think the epidemic had that much of an impact on my children in that regard,” Kerry wrote. “However, Heidi suffers from nervousness and a general lack of self-confidence.”

And she has reached a stage where she has spoken in that manner. “She once sat on her bed and told me she didn’t want to be here any more.”

“It destroyed my heart and I cried my eyes out,” she continued.

Advertisement

With Mark, whom Kerry was married to from 2007 to 2011, they had a sister named Heidi and a brother named Maxwell, 14.

The singer for Atomic Kitten is also a mother to Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, both from her first marriage to Brian McFadden.

Dylan-Jorge is Kerry’s youngest kid, whom she has with her ex-husband George Kay. Kerry has previously spoken up about Heidi’s difficulties.

She admitted last year that the teen had to be removed from school due to bullying. Kerry took decisive action and enrolled her at the same private school that their siblings Molly, Lilly, and DJ attend.

Kerry stated in a article: “At the end of the school year, just before vacation, Heidi had a lot of difficulty. She was ostracized.

“She had to say goodbye to a lot of pals because we also moved. Her age, 14, is a challenging one. She was depressed since everything in life seemed bad. I thought she had lost her charisma.

Advertisement

“But after a week at her new school, she already appears so happy. I’m thrilled to see that spark in her face once more.”

Also Read Kerry Katona fans spot ‘Katie Price’s face’ in her brand new lion tattoo Tattoo shows a split face, with the right side being a lion...