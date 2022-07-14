Kevin Bacon shares peek at adventurous date with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick posted a picture of them holding hands while riding horses.

They also undertook a popular TikTok dance challenge set to Kevin’s Footloose soundtrack.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick never fail to keep the romance alive in their relationship.

With their most recent excursion, they raised the bar for their dates by choosing a daytime outing amidst a lush environment.

They chose to do it by riding a horse through the woods, which added to its appeal. Of course, when Kevin posted a picture of him and Kyra holding hands while riding horses, it only got more passionate.

“Just us four,” he captioned the sweet snap, and fans quickly began gushing over them and their bond, with many branding them “couple goals.”

“I can’t even….so sweet,” one wrote, with another saying: “You two are so cute,” and a third adding: “I love this. You two are awesome.” Quite a few also wondered who took the picture, although Kevin remained mum on that.

Son Travis and daughter Sosie, who are both actors and musicians in the entertainment sector, and the two Hollywood celebrities have been married since 1988.

They made their undeniable chemistry clear when they undertook a popular TikTok dance challenge set to Kevin’s legendary Footloose soundtrack.

Fans adored Kyra’s performance of the “Footloose Drop,” in which she jumped into Kevin’s arms and contorted out, but things didn’t turn out so well.

Later, he posted a picture of his wife applying a cold compress to her sprained wrist. The 64-year-old captioned the picture of Kyra looking up at the camera and nailing a TikTok dance, “The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance #Footloose.”

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one responding: “Poor Kyra but hey at least it looked great while you were performing it!” And a second said: “Oh no! Get well soon.”