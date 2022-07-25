Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kevin Feige affirmed Avengers 5 and 6

Kevin Feige affirmed Avengers 5 and 6

Articles
Advertisement
Kevin Feige affirmed Avengers 5 and 6

Marvel President Kevin Feige announced two Avengers movies in Phase 6.

Advertisement
  • Marvel President Kevin Feige announced two Avengers movies in Phase 6.
  • The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will be released in 2025.
  • Fans of the Russo Brothers, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, have bad news.
Advertisement

Kevin Feige spoke at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on the MCU’s future. Finally giving fans what they wanted, he didn’t just announce Phase 4 or unveil Phase 5’s lineup, he also gave us a Phase 6 entry and announced two Avengers movies. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens May 2, 2025.

Also Read

After Eternals, will Harry Styles’ Eros rejoin the MCU?
After Eternals, will Harry Styles’ Eros rejoin the MCU?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted at Harry Styles' return to the MCU....

Kevin Feige is expected to introduce the first Earth’s Mightiest Heroes movie on Saturday at Comic-Con. The Marvel President confirmed that everyone was right, but there is also a 6, and both will be released in Phase 6 of the world. The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

This news gives supporters hope until Phase 6’s two Avengers movies in 2025. Fans of the Russo Brothers, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, have bad news. Kevin Feige told the media that the team won’t direct The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

The Avengers: Endgame directors previously said, “Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids and the books that we fell in love with. The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious. It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it’s a massive undertaking. And, you know, those two movies were very hard to make. So, trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two—we’re going to have to sleep on it.

Check out the posts below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Also Read

Taron Egerton is in talks for the Wolverine character with Marvel Studio
Taron Egerton is in talks for the Wolverine character with Marvel Studio

Kevin Feige and other executives are in discussions with Taron Egerton about...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Christoph Waltz movies with scene-stealing performances
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
Saba Qamar latest bold pictures sets Internet ablaze
"The People Under the Stairs" All Set to release in 4K Ultra HD
"Underworld" is one of the best monster movies we ever noticed
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
Harry and Meghan are ready for new 'fun' Netflix series after damaging Firm
"Psychokinesis" movie shakes up the superhero genre
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story