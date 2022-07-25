Kevin Feige affirmed Avengers 5 and 6

Marvel President Kevin Feige announced two Avengers movies in Phase 6.

The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will be released in 2025.

Fans of the Russo Brothers, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, have bad news.

Advertisement

Kevin Feige spoke at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 on the MCU’s future. Finally giving fans what they wanted, he didn’t just announce Phase 4 or unveil Phase 5’s lineup, he also gave us a Phase 6 entry and announced two Avengers movies. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens May 2, 2025.

Also Read After Eternals, will Harry Styles’ Eros rejoin the MCU? Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted at Harry Styles' return to the MCU....

Kevin Feige is expected to introduce the first Earth’s Mightiest Heroes movie on Saturday at Comic-Con. The Marvel President confirmed that everyone was right, but there is also a 6, and both will be released in Phase 6 of the world. The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

This news gives supporters hope until Phase 6’s two Avengers movies in 2025. Fans of the Russo Brothers, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, have bad news. Kevin Feige told the media that the team won’t direct The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

The Avengers: Endgame directors previously said, “Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids and the books that we fell in love with. The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious. It would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it’s a massive undertaking. And, you know, those two movies were very hard to make. So, trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two—we’re going to have to sleep on it.“

Check out the posts below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Also Read Taron Egerton is in talks for the Wolverine character with Marvel Studio Kevin Feige and other executives are in discussions with Taron Egerton about...