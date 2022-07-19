Khalil-Ur-Rehman draws online backlash for ‘I know women’s problems’; See Video

Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar, writer of London Nahi Jaunga, has been criticised online for claiming to understand women’s issues.

Khalil is one of the most divisive individuals in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The writer became well-known for his work on hit shows like Mere Pass Tum Ho.

London Nahi Jaunga writer Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar was a guest on the Pakistani chat show. The writer explained his experiences on set and the movie’s financial success.

The host of the show questions whether or not viewers should stock up on snacks or tissues before the show. Khalil says he typically writes light scripts for movies, but that his work never lacks a serious message. Khalil is supposedly about women’s empowerment because he understands their struggle in today’s society.

“I may be one of the few who knows about women’s problems,” Khalil said.

In contrast to Khalil, the majority of internet users do not agree with him. In an effort to educate the writer, some commenters accused them of doing little more than fueling a toxic society.

As a screenwriter, Khalil is also one of the most divisive individuals in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The writer became well-known for his work on hit shows like Mere Pass Tum Ho and the critically acclaimed dramas Pyarey Afzaal and Sadqay Tumhare.

While many appreciate his writing, they may disagree with Khalil’s stances on more delicate topics. One of the rare persons who doesn’t mind saying what’s on his mind is Khalil.

