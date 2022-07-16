Khalil ur Rehman talks about his film London nahi jaunga

The latest film by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, London Nahi Jaunga, is breaking box office records

The movie strongly advocates for women’s rights and raises concerns about the way society treats women unfairly.

The movie, according to him, was written seven months prior to his confrontation with Marvi Sirmed and it depicts how he thinks

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is an excellent writer and, overall, a contentious individual. On several television stations during the past two years, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has engaged in a number of contentious arguments with Pakistani feminists. He has frequently been labelled a misogynist for his opinions, particularly following a nasty altercation with Marvi Sirmed, for which numerous celebrities, including Mahira Khan, publicly criticised him.

While giving an interview to a channel on Eid, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar took a strong shot at feminists. The movie, according to him, was written seven months prior to his confrontation with Marvi Sirmed and it depicts how he thinks. Consequently, it is unrelated to it. He added that his detractors will be embarrassed by this movie and will have nowhere to run.

