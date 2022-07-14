Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson.

The couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.

ources say the baby was conceived via surrogacy in November.

Khloe Kardashian is set to welcome a second baby with ex-fiance Tristan Thompson, According to reports.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” a rep for Khloe confirmed.

This will be the second baby for Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, who are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.

A source tells us that despite having a second child together, Kardashian and Thompson are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

Multiple sources add that the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed that Tristan, 31, was having a baby with someone else.

Believes that before Khloe learned in December 2021 that he had fathered a third child after cheating on her with Marlaee Nichols, their second child was conceived through surrogacy.

Since December, Khloe and Tristan haven’t spoken about anything other than co-parenting. They’re not back together.

Khloe has always expressed her desire for more children and mentioned during the first season of the Kardashians on Hulu that she was considering her options.

For the show, the moment the family learned about Tristan’s cheating scandal was captured on tape. Khloe was crying and describing the circumstance as “despicable.”

As the news broke that Maralee was suing Tristan for child support, Kim Kardashian called her sister as the cameras continued to record.

‘What the ****,’ God, oh, God. “This can’t be happening,” Khloé exclaimed while crying.

Kardashian sobbed as she relived the “despicable” situation on the recent season finale of her family’s Hulu reality show, “The Kardashians.”

Cameras were rolling when Kim Kardashian called her sister to alert her that Nichols was suing Thompson for child support.

“What the f–k. Oh, my God. This cannot be happening,” Khloé said as she broke down in tears and Kim, 41, asked to stop filming.