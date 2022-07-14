Khloe Kardashian rocky romances ahead of arrival of second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

A surrogate will deliver the child, which was conceived in November.

Khloe has had a lot of tumultuous relationships throughout the years, ranging from cheating scandals to drug addiction.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian shocked fans after announcing she is expecting a second child with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

It was revealed on Wednesday that a surrogate will deliver the child. Before she learned that the basketball player had fathered another child with Maralee Nicols, the baby was conceived in November.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a spokeswoman for the Kardashian star said in a statement to confirm the news.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloe, 38, has had a lot of tumultuous relationships throughout the years, ranging from cheating scandals to drug addiction.

In 2008, she had one of her earlier romances with NBA star Rashad McCants. Their brief union ended in separation in January 2009.

Advertisement

She asserted that Rashad, now 37, had cheated on her during an episode of Khloe’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off series Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami.

The NBA player later claimed to the New York Post that they “made the whole thing up” and that the claim had been made up for the series.

Derrick Ward, an American football player, became Khloe’s new love. In 2009, when he was a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they began dating.

In April 2009, they were photographed travelling together in Mexico to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s 30th birthday. Shortly after, their romance came to an end.

Later, Khloe and former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom had a tumultuous romance.

In August 2009, they first connected during a celebration honouring Lamar’s former teammate Metta Sandiford-Artest. Later that month, they began dating, and one month after they first met, they got married.

Advertisement

Khloe & Lamar was the name of the couple’s two-season television series.

Their romance appeared to be off to a fantastic start until Lamar was pulled over in 2013 for drunk driving. He was given a probationary sentence of three years and was obligated to finish an alcohol abuse treatment programme.

In December 2013, Khloe then made a divorce application.

The following year, Khloe claimed on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that her husband had cheated on her.

She said: “Last year on my birthday, I lied to everyone, because I had to lie and say I was with my husband, when in fact my husband was missing with another girl.”

Lamar’s refusal to approve the paperwork caused a number of delays, and the divorce was finally threatened in April 2015. Lamar reportedly surprised Khloe on her way to a spin class in August of that year, leaving her shaken.

Advertisement

2015 saw a worsening of Lamar’s personal issues after he was discovered comatose at the Love Ranch prostitution facility in Nevada. In the days before the incident, he reportedly used cocaine.

Lamar endured repeated heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure before being put into a coma and on life support.

Khloe then withdrew her divorce petition so that she could oversee her husband’s care while he was unconscious.

He later recovered, and in May 2016, the reality TV personality once more filed for divorce.

After failing the first time to divorce Lamar, Khloe began an on-and-off relationship with rapper French Montana in 2013.

At the end of 2014, they officially broke up, with Khloe later confessing that she had entered a committed relationship too soon following their breakup with Lamar.

Advertisement

The NBA player James Harden was Khloe’s next committed partner. At a gathering hosted by Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West in June 2015, they first connected.

Also Read The gender of Khloé Kardashian and ex-Tristan Thompson’s second child has been revealed Khloe Kardashian and her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are said to be...

Lamar’s health issues were supported by James, but couple divorced in February 2016.

After James, Khloe allegedly had a short-lived romance with Trey Songz. They were linked the following month after being spotted together at her birthday celebration in June 2016.

However, their romance didn’t endure very long. Khloe Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson that same year, and they dated intermittently for six years.

It was made public that the couple was expecting their first child together in September 2017. In April 2018, just a few days before their daughter was due, Tristan was seen kissing another woman.

Advertisement

On April 12, 2008, True Thompson was born, and Khloe said in May that she would still be seeing Tristan.

After hearing that he had kissed Jordyn Woods, a close family friend, at a party in 2019, she broke things up.

Also Read Camille Vasquez ‘beams’ at the prospect of a reunion with Johnny Depp Camille Vasquez's reunion with Johnny Depp has gone viral, with a video...

As they shared an apartment during the Coronavirus outbreak in 2020, they were reunited and later got back together. Khloe was shown considering reconnecting with Tristan in the most recent series of the programme, but their relationship continued to be on and off.

The couple split last year when it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.