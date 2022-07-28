Lamar Odom is still searching for a relationship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

The couple divorced in 2016 after Lamar’s substance issues and infidelity became the main reason that led to the couple’s divorce.

Khloe has been making headlines these days after her reps confirmed that she was getting ready to welcome her second child with ex Tristan Thompson, via surrogate.

Advertisement

Lamar Odom is not done with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Previously, while he was on the reality show Big Brother, the former pro basketball had shown his interest in getting back together with his ex Khloe and had talked about his mistakes with the Good American founder. Now, the celeb is searching again for a chance with her as he recently reacted to the KUWTK alum’s baby news.

Khloe’s representatives announced she’s expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson through surrogacy. Lamar says he would have helped Kardashian if she asked. “She could have yelled at me,” the 42-year-old said. Odom was difficult with Khloe despite shading Thompson.

The couple struggled with Lamar’s substance issues and infidelity, eventually becoming the main reason that led to the couple’s divorce finalizing in 2016. However, Thompson has brought public humiliation to Kardashian as he had numerous affairs while the two were still together and even after the couple split for a while and focused on healing their bond while taking care of their daughter True. Last year, Thompson confirmed in a legal statement that he had fathered a son with model Maralee Nichols while he was still in the process of mending his relationship with Khloe. After his paternity scandal came to light, Khloe decided to take full charge of welcoming her second born.

Also Read Lamar Odom want to be surrounded by Kanye West’s ‘greatness.’ Lamar Odom couldn't help but shower praise on Kanye West, who previously...