Kiara Advani cut-out black slip dress is stunning, See Video

Kiara Advani is one of the most famous actresses working in Bollywood right now. Kiara has had quite a few memorable roles in movies like “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” “Kabir Singh,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” and, most recently, “JugJugg Jeeyo.” She has also become a fashion icon in the industry. She has impressed fans with her acting skills on the big screen, and she has also become a fashion icon.

In the past few months, the actress’s style and choice of clothes have been top-notch. In line with this trend, she updated her Instagram a few hours ago with two new videos that show off her new look.

Kiar Advani used the “story” feature of the photo and video sharing app to post a couple of videos showing off her new look. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful black slip dress with noodle straps and cutouts. The actress let her hair hang down and curled it in a few beachy waves. Her soft-glam makeup was perfect, with pink cheeks, tinted lips, and mascara. She held her phone up to a mirror and showed off her look. In the next video, she posed in front of a mirror to show a closer look at her makeup.

She has been doing well at work. The actress has been in two box office hits in a row, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by Anees Bazmee and JugJugg Jeeyo by Raj A. Mehta. She is now working on Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. Aside from this, she will also be in a love story with Kartik Aaryan. Sameer Vidwans will be in charge of this film.

