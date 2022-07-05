Kiara Advani opens up about the nuances of cinema & relationships

Kiara Advani is one of the film industry’s most promising actresses. Among her many successes are Kabir Singh, Good Newswz, Shershaah, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The audience is also praising the Bollywood diva’s newly released flick JugJugg Jeeyo. Meanwhile, in a recent Grazia interview, the actress discussed the subtleties of films and relationships, stating, “If Bollywood gives us filmy romance, then even that filmy romance must have its fair share of problems.” Because we are not flawless, neither are our relationships. Every connection requires effort; you must work on it and nurture it.”

The 29-year-old actress was referring to her latest film JugJugg Jeeyo as it shows us the range of the modern relationship – falling in love, getting married, and the inevitable divorce.

Talking about the burden of cinema in Bollywood, the actress said, “In a country like India, how do you reach out to someone going to a PVR multiplex and an autorickshaw driver in Gaiety? I also want to entertain the 80-year-old person as much as entertaining the 10-year-old child,” she says. “So, why must all our films be so nuanced and niche?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara’s projects include ‘RC-15’ with Ram Charan. She has recently said that her first-ever pan-India project, directed by S. Shankar, has been quite a unique experience for her. “Even though I am not allowed to reveal much about the story and my character just now yet, I can say, it is a different world altogether. We know the genius Shankar sir is, he can turn any story and character larger than life. He is like a magician and working with him is a huge learning lesson for me,” Kiara told IANS.