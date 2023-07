Seeing Kiara Advani dressed in traditional garb always sets the mood. Due to her impeccable taste, the starlet looks fabulous even when she’s not trying. Kiara has an incredible collection of sarees, shararas, and lehengas that are all wedding-ready in her closet.

The actress is drawn to very pink and purple hues. Kiara’s stylist Lakshmi Lehr just posted pictures of the stunning actress in a mustard-colored lehenga. Kiara’s lehenga has a choli with a deep V-neck and no sleeves, made of satin silk in a vibrant shade of yellow. The backless dress has a deep V neckline, short sleeves, a cropped length, and intricate aari embroidery and mirrored embellishments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Kiara paired the top with an embroidered aari lehenga and a matching aari-embroidered dupatta. The lehenga has an A-line silhouette, a richly layered ghera, a high-rise waist with pleats, and mirror embellishments, while the sheer georgette dupatta has mirror decorated gota borders and tassels on the four corners. Purchasing her lehenga from the racks stocked by Monika and Nidhi will set you back Rs. 68,000.

Kiara glammed up her ethnic wear with kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, a neutral lip colour, mascara on the lashes, flushed cheeks, and sparkling highlighter. Her hair was split down the middle, and she wore a beautiful red bindi.

Kiara Advani, meanwhile, has a few promising films in the works. The actress is now working with director Shankar on the upcoming film RC 15, which also stars Ram Charan. In addition, she will co-star with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera.

