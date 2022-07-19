Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about an incident when a young boy advised him to sit at home

Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed that a young boy told him to relax at home after he revealed that he was 80 years old. Amitabh wrote on his blog that he was working on a campaign when the kid came up to him and asked his age. The seasoned actor was so taken aback by the young man’s “precocious veracity” that he was at a loss for words after hearing his advice.

According to an email from Amitabh, “The demands of work stimulate one’s imaginative faculties, prompting one to wonder where one should draw their motivation from; however, one soon learns to one’s horror that no such technology exists within the system. In such a situation, one must either learn to accept the situation or give up on life. I was working on the RBI commercial when a young boy of maybe five or six asked me, “excuse me, how old are you?” during a break in the action. I said ’80′ ! As a result, he retaliated with a sharp retort. ‘ Oh! I mean, why are you working? My grandparents are just lounging around the house, and I think you should, too. ”

He also added, “I did not have a reply for him .. Primarily because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5 yr old! And secondly, I did not have an answer! So bid him goodbye at the end of the shoot, took a picture with him and gave him an autograph, instigated by his mother, and left… The conversation remained with me, as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopaedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work .. and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at ‘YKW’.”

Amitabh will soon host season 14 of his hit game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 14). Sony TV has yet to announce when the show will premiere. Except for the third season in 2007, when Shah Rukh Khan took over, the actor has hosted KBC since it premiered in 2000.

