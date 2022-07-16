Kim Coates didn’t understand script for Neon Lights

Kim Coates didn’t understand the script for ‘Neon Lights’ when he first read it.

The 64-year-old played Denver in the thriller about a tech tycoon who goes on a murdering rampage.

Describes the film as being a thriller-horror that also examines mental health.

Kim Coates didn’t understand the script for ‘Neon Lights’

The 64-year-old actor, who plays Denver in the thriller about a tech tycoon who goes on a murdering rampage in an isolated area and is portrayed by writer Dana Abraham, admits he had trouble following the plot when he first read the screenplay.

He said: “I understood nothing. . I didn’t get it. I’m not fooling with you. I went, ‘Wait, what?’ I read it a second time. ‘What, wait?’ Then I read it a third time, and that’s when I went, ‘Okay, now I’m starting to piece together something here!'”

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ actor went on to express his thankfulness that Brenna was able to land the supporting role of Laila in the film as he described it as being a thriller-cum-horror that also examines mental health. The actor is married to Diana Coates and has two kids with her, Brenna and Kyla.

He told: “What Dana Abraham did in starring in this film, writing this film, having the tenacity and the guts and the brains to get me to be in this film? And he never gave up with my managers up in Canada; he just kept going and going, and finding a part for my daughter, Brenna Coates. That was pretty amazing. When I really did talk to him and Rouzbeh Heydari, it was during COVID and the whole world was changed. We don’t even know what’s going on in the film and television business, but we did it right with masks and shields. Getting COVID tests every day to try and get the world back on some sort of footing.

But this movie, baby. You want to talk about mental health? You want to talk about a psychological thriller? You want to talk about Alfred Hitchcock? And there’s some horror in there!”

‘Neon Lights’ is available for purchase on Apple TV+.