Edition: English
Kim Kardashian and children's delightful snaps

  • Kim Kardashian released some gorgeous pictures of her kids.
  • Her followers couldn’t stop fawning.
  • Kim captioned the images, “Boys trip w their insane drip.”
Kim Kardashian released some gorgeous pictures of her kids, followers couldn’t stop fawning.

Fans were in wonder as the 41-year-old celebrity shared photos of Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, from The Tonight Show on Instagram.

Kim captioned the images, “Boys trip w their insane drip.”

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

2.1 million people liked the post after it was published on July 4th, and several people commented that her kids were the “cutest” in their incredibly creative outfits for the talk show.

She had to end the interview because her sons were speaking too loudly, asking them to quiet down. Kim instructed her sons to keep quiet during the June 21st episode and acknowledged that she had never watched the show before.

Earlier, Kim shared a cute photo of her daughters North West and Chicago West sleeping next to each other.

Reality star, who has four children with her ex Kanye West, wowed fans when she shared the incredible photo.

Kim and Kanye were legally separated on March 2, and their next status conference divorce hearing is set for August 5.

 

