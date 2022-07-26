Kim Kardashian bashed by fans over obsession about her ‘children’s looks’

Kim Kardashian “crossed the line” by equating her baby with her supermodel sister Kendal in a recent Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian has long been open about how she carefully maintains her appearance, even admitting that she would “eat poop every day” to stay young.

I honestly, genuinely care about looking beautiful, Kim admitted. I think I care about more people than 90% of the world’s population. After insisting that her beauty standards are “reachable” for other people, she went on to provoke outrage with the statement: “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.”

Internet users criticise Kim Kardashian for being fixated on having “children’s looks.”

And Kim could have gone too far with her most recent Instagram story post, which prompted accusations that she was “pushing her insecurities” on her kids.

Chicago, Kim’s 4-year-old daughter, as compared to her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, 26, in a picture that she posted on Sunday.

Her followers, on the other hand, weren’t overly impressed; several of them noted that both images appeared badly filtered and questioned why Kim would repost a photo-shopped image of her child.

As they accused Kim of being “obsessed with her children’s beauty” and implied that Chicago would be a model like her adult aunt, they also expressed their displeasure.

One Reddit member who was discussing the post said: “Kim is lowkey insinuating that’s her ‘future supermodel.'” A second person echoed this sentiment and said, “Plugging some bizarre ‘Chicago’s the attractive one who will model,’ motif.”

“OMG, this is so strange.” Why is Kim so preoccupied with making her infant appear to be a miniature adult? Of course, this is a rhetorical question, another remarked. Another person said, “The way Kim is so into the beauty of her kids.”

Others claimed that Kim treated Chicago differently from her other daughter, North, who is nine years old, by placing more emphasis on North’s appearance.

“I feel awful for North because I think Kim handles her two girls differently on social media, but I’m probably the only one who feels this way. They’re both adorable, though! One individual wrote.

Another concurred, saying, “I feel sure North will have anxieties because of the way Kim concentrates on Chicago’s beauty.” Another simply stated, “I feel so horrible for North when I watch this garbage,” as did the third.

