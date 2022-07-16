Kim Kardashian flies to Australia to be with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian reunited with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia.

The two have been apart for 4 weeks.

He had been working on the Orlando Bloom film “Wizards!”.

She flew all the way from Los Angeles in her $100 million private jet just to see him.

She looked quite magnificent coming down those stairs, so this is what you get when you own a $100 million private jet: plenty of room to blow yourself up before you get off.

Of course, there was also the support structure with the umbrella holder to shield her from the weather.

Even though she would only be there for a few days, it emphasises how important the relationship is. Who knows what may transpire, but Pete is already inadvertently a member of the Kardashian family and even appears in footage from their Hulu reality series.

Kim Kardashian is only going to be there a few days, so it seems like their relationship is getting pretty serious for the SKIMS founder to fly all the way to Australia just to spend a few days with “The Home” actor. The two have been dating since October 2021, ever since they shared a smooch in a sketch when Kim hosted “Saturday Night Live” last fall.

Pete’s film is a comedy, described by Deadline as “two hapless beach bar owners who get into trouble when they stumble upon stolen loot that they should have just left alone.”

‘[I’m] definitely a family man. My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is that I want a child. That’s about my dream. Yes, and so it’s super corny,” he said Kevin Hart in a teaser for his show “Hart to Heart” posted Tuesday.

Advertisement Also Read Julia Roberts will receive the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award Julia Roberts is being honored by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures... “It would be so nice to dress up a little guy like, or you know, like, you saw it’s just, like, I’m so excited for, like, that chapter. So, like, that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens it’s just easier.”“I tell my friends that all the time, I’m like ‘if everything was fine, if my childhood was fine, I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island,” he continued. “I’d be like the happiest guy ever, but that weird s— that it does to you, made me love comedy.” His father, a firefighter, died in the September 11 terrorist assault when he was just 7 years old. Since that time, the stand-up comic has been candid about his battles with depression and his young-age suicide attempt. Kim and rapper Kanye West, her ex-husband, currently have four kids together. Ye was first opposed to it, but it appears that Pete has already met her children and they get along wonderfully!