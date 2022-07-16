Kim Kardashian flies to Australia to be with Pete Davidson

Netizens criticise Gwen Stefani is being sued for ‘cultural appropriation’ in her new song
Kim Kardashian is reunited with her boyfriend Pete Davidson …fly thousands of miles to Australia to reunite after 4 weeks.
Kim flew to Queensland in her ridiculous private plane, where “Pete” had been working on the Orlando Bloom film “Wizards!”
She looked quite magnificent coming down those stairs, so this is what you get when you own a $100 million private jet: plenty of room to blow yourself up before you get off.
Of course, there was also the support structure with the umbrella holder to shield her from the weather.
Even though she would only be there for a few days, it emphasises how important the relationship is. Who knows what may transpire, but Pete is already inadvertently a member of the Kardashian family and even appears in footage from their Hulu reality series.
Kim Kardashian is only going to be there a few days, so it seems like their relationship is getting pretty serious for the SKIMS founder to fly all the way to Australia just to spend a few days with “The Home” actor. The two have been dating since October 2021, ever since they shared a smooch in a sketch when Kim hosted “Saturday Night Live” last fall.
His father, a firefighter, died in the September 11 terrorist assault when he was just 7 years old. Since that time, the stand-up comic has been candid about his battles with depression and his young-age suicide attempt.
Kim and rapper Kanye West, her ex-husband, currently have four kids together. Ye was first opposed to it, but it appears that Pete has already met her children and they get along wonderfully!
