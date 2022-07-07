Kim Kardashian making her long awaited catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

But critics were quick to criticise her posture and facial expression.

Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and Naomi Campbell were also there as event stars.

Kim Kardashian has come under fire from fashion lovers after making her long awaited catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old strutted down the Balenciaga Haute Couture catwalk in a gorgeous full-length black gown by Demna Gvasalia that featured gloves-embedded sleeves.

The outfit had a signature Balenciaga thigh split and ruched details at the front, while Kim’s leg was covered with a thigh-high boot made of the same material. The stylish bodysuit enhanced the star’s shape and sported a plunging milkmaid neckline.

Actress Nicole Kidman, musician Dua Lipa, and legendary model Naomi Campbell were also there as event stars.

Social media users were quick to criticise Kim’s posture and facial expression, despite complimenting her outfit.

In response to a video of Kim’s walk, one Twitter user asked: “I mean, she’s pretty but she looks constipated like all the time. Why?”

Another pondered: “You ok Kim? Why do you look so scared?”

A third user wrote: “Her look was great, but her walk sucked in my opinion. I felt like she was walking too stiff and her walk had no flow/movement like the others.”

Countless others, meanwhile, condemned Kim’s strut as further comments included: “How is her walk even worse than Kendall’s?, “This is the worst walk I have seen in my entire life” and “She looks amazing but she’s walking like she’s on her way to the Dairy Queen counter”.

North, Kim’s oldest kid, is accompanying her in the French city and quickly became the focus of attention when she made a playful remark to the paparazzi upon their arrival.

North amused the crowd of admirers who had gathered to catch a peek of the actress as she and her buddy made their way to the waiting car first in a video shared on Instagram.

Taking after her father Kayne West, the youngster asked the paparazzi: “Why do you always have to wait for us all of the time?”, to which they responded: “We love you, because you’re so famous”.

Kim’s dramatic return to the City of Light comes after she suffered trauma from a terrible incident that occurred during PFW in October 2016.

A masked group that took £7.4 million worth of jewellery kept the celebrity hostage, tied her up, and locked her in her toilet.