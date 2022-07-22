Kim Kardashian makes a “all-time low” parenting decision

Kardashian Kloset, the famous family’s personal resale website, has decided to sell hand-me-downs from their own children.

Kim Kardashian is being chastised for attempting to sell her children’s $300 robes and other used items rather than donating them to charity.

A fan posted on Reddit that the 41-year-old reality star had items for sale on KardashianKloset.com, a “resale site featuring the Kardashian Jenner family’s fabulous and fun clothing.”

Advertisement

Also Read Kim Kardashian shows support for rapper Gunna as he remains jailed Kim Kardashian shows support for rapper Gunna. Rapper is now in jail...

The post read, “The Kardashian Kloset got even more disgusting and strange…

“Selling their CHILDREN’s SWIMSUITS…something ain’t right with this, I can’t be the only one,” the post continued.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “This is an all-time low parenting move from Kim and fam, just sick.”

“Are they that desperate for money? [Do] they need to sell second-hand clothes for $40?” slammed another user.

Also Read Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian talked about having kids A source opened up about the couple and their current state of...

Advertisement

A third comment read, “On top of their private jet stuff, they’re just so sick in the head. They cannot even for a moment think of doing anything for anyone else for nothing.”