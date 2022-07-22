Advertisement
Kim Kardashian makes a "all-time low" parenting decision

Kim Kardashian makes a “all-time low” parenting decision

Kim Kardashian makes a “all-time low” parenting decision

Kim Kardashian makes a “all-time low” parenting decision

  • Kardashian Kloset, the famous family’s personal resale website, has decided to sell hand-me-downs from their own children.
  • Kim Kardashian is being chastised for attempting to sell her children’s $300 robes and other used items rather than donating them to charity.

A fan posted on Reddit that the 41-year-old reality star had items for sale on KardashianKloset.com, a “resale site featuring the Kardashian Jenner family’s fabulous and fun clothing.”

The post read, “The Kardashian Kloset got even more disgusting and strange…

“Selling their CHILDREN’s SWIMSUITS…something ain’t right with this, I can’t be the only one,” the post continued.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “This is an all-time low parenting move from Kim and fam, just sick.”

“Are they that desperate for money? [Do] they need to sell second-hand clothes for $40?” slammed another user.

A third comment read, “On top of their private jet stuff, they’re just so sick in the head. They cannot even for a moment think of doing anything for anyone else for nothing.”

