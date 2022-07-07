Kim Kardashian heavily criticised after making catwalk debut in Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian making her long awaited catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week...
Kim Kardashian appropriately replied to critics, stating that she is at peace with herself despite aiming for perfection.
Pete Davidson’s love, who is the August cover star of Allure, flaunted her gorgeous curves in a series of photographs from her style session for the magazine.
Kim acknowledged her flaws in an interview with the magazine, adding that while she still ‘strives’ to be flawless, she is at peace with herself.
The mother-of-four also claimed that she ‘hates’ her hands and talked about Botox and fillers, stating she’s never had fillers but has Botox in her forehead and no filler in her lips or cheeks right now.
‘Never filled either one, ever,’ she explained. She now considers her health to be more important than anything else.
