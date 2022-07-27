Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West and Pete Davidson to maintain their amicable relationship

According to reports, Kim Kardashian will facilitate negotiations between Pete Davidson and ex-husband Kanye West.

Before spending time with her family with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to settle her differences with Kanye West.

Five months after the rapper publicly declared that Davidson would never get to see his children, the reality TV star is reportedly preparing “peace talks” with both her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.

The rapper had previously threatened Davidson on his Instagram account multiple times and even depicted killing a claymation version of Davidson in his Eazy music video.

However, things appear to have calmed down between the two as West, whose real name is Ye, hasn’t made any posts about Davidson despite meeting his child Saint last month.

“Kanye has stuck to his promise that he’d stop trash-talking Kim and Pete’s relationship, and that’s gone a long way to softening her attitude towards him, as well as giving her hope for the future,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

According to the source, things between them have significantly improved and the All of the Lights hitmaker wishes the Skims founder “nothing but the best.”

The Kardashians star is reportedly “pray[ing]” right now that Ye keeps his word and relations between the rapper and the Big Time Adolescence actor stay amicable.

The insider continued by saying that Kanye’s situation must be “sorted first” before Kardashian and Davidson can “move in together” and “focus on having a baby.”

After seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West, with whom she has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.