Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot
Advertisement
  • Kinza is stunning and looks great in both eastern and western attires. 
  • She recently did a bridal photoshoot for Fazi Studio.
  • She looked stunning in a heavily embellished bridal jora, with flawless makeup and a million dollar smile.
Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi is a young and talented actress in our industry. She is stunning and looks great in both eastern and western attire. As a result, her fashion shoots are always stunning. Kinza recently did a bridal photoshoot for Fazi Studio. She looked stunning in a heavily embellished bridal jora, with flawless makeup and a million dollar smile. Here are some of Kinza’s stunning photographs that set serious goals for brides-to-be:

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi Is A Gorgeous Bride In Her Latest Shoot

Also Read

Kinza Hashmi shows her make-up skills on BFF Saboor Aly, watch video 
Kinza Hashmi shows her make-up skills on BFF Saboor Aly, watch video 

Kinza Hashmi doing her BFF make-up. She shared a cute video with...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story