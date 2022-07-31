Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Kinza Hashmi shows her make-up skills on BFF Saboor Aly, watch video
Kinza Hashmi doing her BFF make-up. She shared a cute video with...
Kinza Hashmi is a young and talented actress in our industry. She is stunning and looks great in both eastern and western attire. As a result, her fashion shoots are always stunning. Kinza recently did a bridal photoshoot for Fazi Studio. She looked stunning in a heavily embellished bridal jora, with flawless makeup and a million dollar smile. Here are some of Kinza’s stunning photographs that set serious goals for brides-to-be:
