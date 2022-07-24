Advertisement
Kiran Ashfaq's adorable clicks with son go viral

Articles
Kiran Ashfaq's adorable clicks with son go viral

  • Kiran Ashfaq just posted some captivating images of her lovely son with the description “Meri Jaan Roham.”
  • Roham looked stunning in a yellow and black dress, and his smile is just too adorable.
  • While twinning with her son, Kiran was also wearing an extremely flawless dress.
Kiran Ashfaq is Imran Ashraf’s stunning wife and a young, skilled fashion icon. The pair is renowned for their undying love and kinship, yet they constantly make an effort to keep their private lives to themselves. They did not divulge a lot of personal information to their fans, and netizens frequently questioned them as to why they did not participate in live sessions together.

Imran Ashraf is a well-known actor who is well known for playing the role of “Bhola” in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. He frequently reprises his role as Bhola in other TV programmes and also at award ceremonies. The degree of respect for him is growing daily as a result of the passion and affection he shows his fans. People adore his acting abilities. In addition, Kiran works very hard to maintain her apparel line, Rays by Kiran Imran.

The couple is enjoying a successful and happy life with their gorgeous son, “Roham.” She just posted some captivating images of her lovely youngster with the description “Meri Jaan Roham.” Roham looked stunning in a yellow and black dress, and his smile is just too adorable. While twinning with her son, Kiran was also wearing an extremely flawless appearance. View the images of this adorable family.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kiran Imran (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

Internet users frequently try to learn more about this pair and pose silly inquiries, to which Kiran always has the appropriate response. People worry about each other’s appearance while they are together, but she encouraged them to try to avoid holding our phones while we are together. We like spending time together and are joined by our son Roham. He is everything to us and the reason for our wonderful life.

