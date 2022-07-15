Kiran Ashraf gets trolled after commenting on Ranveer Singh

Advertisement
  • Kiran Ashraf’s recent statement about Ranvir Singh has landed her in hot water, as fans and the general public are mocking her
  • On one of Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone’s videos, she said, “from where such husbands come.”
  • Fans have stated that Kiran should recognise that she is no closer to Deepika Padukone
Imran Ashraf is a brilliant actor who has delivered back-to-back hit dramas following Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. All of his character roles generated a lot of attention, and fans recognised him through his characters. Bhola is his most memorable character, followed by Moosa.

Imran and Kiran Ashraf are happily married. They married in 2018 and have a lovely son named Roham. The actor regards his wife as his lucky charm and expresses his affection for her. Kiran Ashraf’s recent statement about Ranvir Singh has landed her in hot water, as fans and the general public are mocking her. On one of Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone’s videos, she said, “from where such husbands come.” Here’s a link to the video.

 

 

Fans have stated that Kiran should recognise that she is no closer to Deepika Padukone. Deepika is a star, a queen, and Ranvir Singh, despite being the biggest star, is also very humble and down to earth. “Your husband is also very loving,” they said, “and you are being unthankful to Allah.” Some fans speculated that she responded because she admired Ranvir Singh’s gesture. The rest of her fans mocked her for not being Deepika because her husband could have been more loving than Ranvir. Examine the comments.

