Kiran Tabeir gets trolled on her latest look

Kiran Tabeir gets trolled on her latest look

Kiran Tabeir gets trolled on her latest look

Kiran Tabeir gets trolled on her latest look

  Kiran recently posted some casual photos on Instagram, and trolls went after her hard.
Kiran Tabeir has been in the industry for a long time. She has done a lot of work, and her talent and skills have impressed many people. But it was her one-episode drama in which she played twin sisters Shiza and Fiza that made her the talk of social media. Everything was trending on social media, and Kiran was on everyone’s timeline. She also recently had a huge hit with Parizaad, where her character’s bond with Parizaad was adored by all. Kiran recently posted some casual photos on Instagram, and trolls went after her hard.

Trolls criticized her weight as well as her fashion sense. Many compared Kiran to Mathira and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone:

Mathira also saw the criticism and the way people kept comparing Kiran to her and had a response:

Shiza Fiza Famed Kiran Tabeir Gets Trolled On Latest Look

