Know all about Commonwealth Games!

Know all about Commonwealth Games!

Articles
Know all about Commonwealth Games!

Know all about Commonwealth Games!

  • The Commonwealth Games open Thursday in Birmingham.
  • The multi-sport event will feature 4,500 competitors from 72 countries and territories.
  • Queen Elizabeth has launched every Commonwealth Baton Relay since 1958.
“To all athletes, officials, spectators and visitors I bid you a very warm welcome and thank you all for coming. It simply wouldn’t be the great festival of sport it is without you,” he wrote. “Yet the Games are more than just about sport, they are the greatest manifestation of the Commonwealth: our extraordinary collection of countries linked together through a myriad of bonds of common interests and relationships. The parallel arts festival is an integral part of this celebration and reminds us of our shared values and the tremendous talent that exists across our family of nations.”

Queen Elizabeth’s attendance is uncertain. She spent last week at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games, watch video
Prince Charles arrives in a vintage car at the Commonwealth Games, watch video

Prince Charles drives himself Commonwealth Games. The royal heir made quite a...

