Kodak Black arrested and charged with drug possession in Florida

  • The rapper was stopped by police in Florida for illegal window tinting.
  • Officers allegedly found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 (£63,230) in cash in his car.
  • Oxycodone painkillers are used to relieve severe pain.
Kodak Black has been arrested and charged in Florida after police pulled the rapper over in his car for illegal window tinting.

According to US reports, authorities said they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 (£63,230) in cash during the search.

Black’s lawyer Bradford Cohen told: “Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defence, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 [£63,264] and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

The opioid painkiller oxycodone, which is used to relieve severe pain, has a significant potential for addiction.

Black was wounded in the leg in February while she was exiting a Justin Bieber party.

The artist had attended a Super Bowl weekend party at the Los Angeles eatery The Nice Guy.

Black, real name Bill Kapri, was reportedly outside the restaurant with rappers Gunna and Lil Baby.

When gunshots were heard by onlookers, a brawl broke out within the group, with Black reportedly attempting to punch someone.

Black was detained in 2019 for possessing guns and received a nearly four-year prison term from the federal government. Bill Israel, his third studio album, was released while he was incarcerated. In 2021, he received a pardon from former US President Donald Trump.

Back for Everything, his fourth album, was released in 2022 and included the number-one single “Super Gremlin.”

