The first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Season 7 debuts on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, etc.

Koffee With Karan and keeping fans interested. The first episode of Karan Johar’s show season 7 will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, according to Karan. The promo teased the talk show’s colourful, engaging, and candid discourse where Alia spilt personal and professional secrets.

Karan Johar welcomed Ranveer and Alia as the season’s first guests, and the Gully Boy co-stars won hearts with their chemistry as’sakhis’ Alia Bhatt busts a marital myth, specifically suhagraat. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress married Ranbir Kapoor in 2022. “You’re exhausted” Ranveer called Alia “genius of the year” after she flubbed a question. But Ranveer’s walkout grabbed attention. Karan Johar asked Alia about her onscreen relationship with Ranveer and Varun. Dil Dhadakne Do star walked out after Alia’s answer. Alia was called “Dost ke naam pe kalank” Ranveer and Alia enjoyed their frank Koffee With Karan season 7 chats.

Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, etc. will also appear on the couch this season. Season 7 of Karan Johar’s debuts on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7.

